Sony Apologizes to Neil Druckmann Due to 'Errors and Inaccuracies' in Interview

Naughty Dog Studio Head and Head of Creative Neil Druckmann recently said his recent interview posted on Sony's official website was edited down and he ended up being misquoted.

"In editing my rambling answers in my recent interview with SONY, some of my words, context, and intent were unfortunately lost," said Druckmann at the time. "Well, here's the full long rambling answer for the final question about our future game..."

Sony has now removed the interview with Druckmann and has issued an apology.

"In re-reviewing our recent interview with Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann, we have found several significant errors and inaccuracies that don't represent his perspective and values (including topics such as animation, writing, technology, AI, and future projects)," reads a message on the Sony Group Portal.

"We apologize to Neil for misrepresenting his words and for any negative impact this interview might have caused him and his team. In coordination with Naughty Dog and SIE, we have removed the interview."

The last new release from Naughty Dog was 2020's The Last of Us Part II and up to now have yet to announce their next game. The studio was developing The Last of Us Online, however, that was cancelled in December of last year. The developer did also release The Last of Us Part I remake in 2022 and The Last of Us Part II Remastered in 2024.

