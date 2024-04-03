Ubisoft Forward Set for June 10 - News

Ubisoft announced Ubisoft Forward will return this year on June 10. It will be held live in Los Angeles.

The live showcase will feature updates on upcoming games from Ubisoft.

Join us live from Los Angeles for #UbiForward on June 10 for updates and upcoming releases! pic.twitter.com/PevpR3rfvH — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 3, 2024

Summer Game Fest is also set to return this year on on Friday, June 7 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET from the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. The two hour showcase will share "what's next in gaming" and provide "a first look at the most anticipated games."

