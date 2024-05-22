Picross S Namco Legendary Edition Announced for Switch - News

/ 577 Views

by, posted 22 hours ago

Jupiter Corporation has announced Picross S Namco Legendary Edition for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop. It will launch on May 30 for $10.99 / €10.99 / £9.89 / 1,200 yen.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the collection below:

A collaboration between Picross S and the Namco Legendary Series!

A Second Character Editor Has Been Added to Picross S

Namco Legendary series characters are now available as Picross puzzles. The Picross puzzles feature legendary characters that have been loved by many for generations.

30 Titles

A total of 30 titles are included in the legendary collection!

Battle City

Dig Dug II

Dig Dug

Dragon Buster

Dragon Spirit

Final Lap

Galaga

Galaxian

Mappy-land

Mappy

Metro-cross

Mystery Tower

Pac-land

Pac-man

Rolling Thunder

Sangokushi Chugen No Hasha

Sky Kid

Splatter House Wanpaku Graffiti

Star Luster

Super Xevious Mystery of Gump

The Adventure of Valkyrie

Adventure of Valkyrie The Genji and the Heike Clans

The Quest of Ki

Quest of Ki The Tower of Druaga

Wagan Land 2

Wagan Land 3

Wagan Land

Warpman

Xevious

Youkai Douchuki

Game Modes Are Adapted from the Picross S Series

The game features four Picross modes familiar from the Picross S series: Picross, Mega Picross, Color Picross, and Clip Picross, as well as the Extra bonus content.

The number of puzzles is 150 each for Picross and Mega Picross and five for Clip Picross for a total of 250 piece puzzles of 50 each, 30 for Color Picross and five for Extra.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles