Card-en-Ciel Launches October 24 for All Major Platforms - News

Developer Inti Creates announced the deckbuilder RPG, Card-en-Ciel, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam worldwide on October 24. It will be a digital release.

Today, Inti Creates has revealed an October 24, 2024 release date for their roguelite card-battling RPG, Card-en-Ciel. Alongside this announcement, they have unveiled a new trailer detailing the gameplay in their new title.

Card-en-Ciel stars Neon, a gaming detective, as he collects and battles with over 300 cards on a deck-building RPG adventure. Players will adventure through over 10 different dungeons, earning character cards to strengthen their deck and unlock new techniques to use in ever-expanding roguelite card battles.

Special “Muse Cards” add another layer to the card battles, activating powerful abilities with their songs during battle, with 50 vocal tracks included in-game.

Together with the Muses’ song abilities, players will use hidden card glitches and even enemies' attacks against them to perform satisfying, full power combos with their unique decks.

