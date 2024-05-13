By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Assassin's Creed Codename Red is Titled Assassin's Creed Shadows, to be Revealed May 15

Assassin's Creed Codename Red is Titled Assassin's Creed Shadows, to be Revealed May 15 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 438 Views

Ubisoft has announced the official title for Assassin's Creed Codename Red is Assassin's Creed Shadows.

The official cinematic world premiere trailer that will unveil the game will be released on May 15 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm UK.

Assassin's Creed Codename Red was announced in September 2022. It is the next evolution of the more recent open-world RPG Assassin's Creed games and is set in feudal Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

3 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
TheLegendaryBigBoss (3 hours ago)

Release it on Steam!

  • 0
TallSilhouette (4 hours ago)

Haven't been very excited for an AC game in a long time. Can the most requested setting finally buck the trend?

  • 0
Zkuq TallSilhouette (3 hours ago)

I trust Ubisoft to screw this up somehow, but we'll see. I'm interested so far!

  • 0