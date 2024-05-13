Assassin's Creed Codename Red is Titled Assassin's Creed Shadows, to be Revealed May 15 - News

/ 438 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Ubisoft has announced the official title for Assassin's Creed Codename Red is Assassin's Creed Shadows.

The official cinematic world premiere trailer that will unveil the game will be released on May 15 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm UK.

Assassin's Creed Codename Red was announced in September 2022. It is the next evolution of the more recent open-world RPG Assassin's Creed games and is set in feudal Japan.

Assassin's Creed Codename Red becomes Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Tune-in for the Official Cinematic World Premiere Trailer on May 15, 9 AM PT.#AssassinsCreedShadows pic.twitter.com/GF0BWqVOhS — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 13, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles