Rumor: God of War Ragnarök PC Announcement is 'Imminent'

posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment will reportedly announce the PC version of the PlayStation exclusive God of War Ragnarök soon. This is according to leaker billbil-kun, who has accurately leaked the PlayStation Plus lineup since 2021.

"God of War Ragnarök is one of the next PlayStation exclusive titles to be ported on PC," said billbil-kun. "Announcement date is imminent."

God of War Ragnarök released for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9, 2022. It has sold over 15 million units as of November 19, 2023.

God of War Ragnarok is one of the next PlayStation exclusive titles to be ported on PC



Announcement date is imminent. Check all details we know in our latest Dealabs Magazine reports#GodOfWarRagnarok #PC https://t.co/DDNBoEMk6I — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) May 10, 2024

