Rumor: God of War Ragnarök PC Announcement is 'Imminent'

Sony Interactive Entertainment will reportedly announce the PC version of the PlayStation exclusive God of War Ragnarök soon. This is according to leaker billbil-kun, who has accurately leaked the PlayStation Plus lineup since 2021.
"God of War Ragnarök is one of the next PlayStation exclusive titles to be ported on PC," said billbil-kun. "Announcement date is imminent."
God of War Ragnarök released for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9, 2022. It has sold over 15 million units as of November 19, 2023.
Hope we get a demons souls announcement soon as well
Along with TLOU Part 2 I imagine are on the horizon.
A port or remaster of the old gow games would be a nice surprise as well
I've been waiting for this to come to PC. Out of all the PlayStation games this is the one I've been wanting to play the most with God of War (2018) as one of my favorite games.
This probably gives credence to the rumored May showcase. I'll definitely be picking this up!