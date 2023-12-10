God of War Ragnarök Tops 15 Million Units Sold - Sales

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced God of War Ragnarök has sold over 15 million units worldwide across the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The figure is up from 11 million units sold in February 2023 and 5.1 million units in its launch week in November 2022. The launch weeks figure at the time set a record for the fastest-selling first-party launch in PlayStation history and set a God of War franchise record.

The free Valhalla DLC for God of War Ragnarök will release on December 12.

God of War Ragnarök released for the PS5 and PS4 on November 9, 2022.

