Nintendo President: Game Development to 'Become Longer' and 'More Complex' - News

/ 327 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in a Q&A session with investors expects that video game development will take longer and will get more complex.

"In order to enhance the value of our IP from a long-term perspective and continue to offer unique entertainment, we will continue to aggressively secure the necessary development resources," said Furukawa.

"While there are other means of expanding development resources, such as M&A, we would like to first develop personnel who understand the Nintendo brand well within the company and who, together with the developers who have built our brand over the years, will be responsible for Nintendo’s future development.

"In the future, game development will inevitably become longer, more complex, and more sophisticated. In this environment, our lifeline is to offer new and unique proposals to our customers through game development, so we will aggressively expand our development resources, including investments."

Nintendo recently revealed it will officially announcing the Nintendo Switch successor in the current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2025.

Thanks, GamingBolt.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles