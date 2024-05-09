Stellar Blade Debuts in 1st on the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 100K, PS5 Sells 50K - Sales

Stellar Blade (PS5) debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 46,729 units, according to Famitsu for the two week period ending May 5, 2024.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 46,729 units, while the PS5 version debuted in fifth place with sales of 19,434 units.

Endless Ocean Luminous (NS) debuted in third place with sales of 28,345 units. SaGa Emerald Beyond (NS) debuted in sixth place with sales of 18,434 units. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! (NS) debuted in seventh place with sales of 17,404 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 21,089 units and Princess Peach: Showtime! (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 17,171 units. Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 16,080 units, while Minecraft (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 14,083 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 100,038 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 49,534 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 5,335 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 202 units.

Here is the best-selling games in Japan:

[PS5] Stellar Blade (SIE, 04/26/24) – 67,131 (New) [NSW] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (505 Games, 04/23/24) – 46,729 (New) [NSW] Endless Ocean Luminous (Nintendo, 05/02/24) – 28,345 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 21,089 (5,825,584) [PS5] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (505 Games, 04/23/24) – 19,434 (New) [NSW] SaGa Emerald Beyond (Square Enix, 04/25/24) – 18,434 (New) [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! (Aniplex, 04/25/24) – 17,404 (New) [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 17,171 (160,351) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 16,080 (1,846,076) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 14,083 (3,516,475)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 72,592 (7,195,696) PlayStation 5 – 43,033 (4,808,908) Switch Lite – 16,247 (5,833,845) Switch – 11,199 (19,786,390) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 6,501 (767,403) Xbox Series X – 2,982 (271,121) Xbox Series S – 2,353 (310,852) PlayStation 4 – 202 (7,925,781)

