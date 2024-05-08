Report: Xbox Planning More Cuts Following Studio Closures - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 428 Views
Xbox this week announced it is shutting down three studios at Bethesda - Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, and Alpha Dog Studios - as well as having Roundhouse Games merge with ZeniMax Online Studios.
Bloomberg's Jason Schreier is now reporting that Xbox is planning more cuts and is "offering voluntary severance agreements to producers, quality assurance testers and other staff at ZeniMax," according to people familiar with Microsoft's plans.
Several other across the Xbox division at Microsoft have been told more cuts are coming.
Xbox president Matt Booty in a town hall meeting with ZeniMax staff praised Hi-Fi Rush, but did not state why the studio was shut down, according to three people who attended the meeting.
The sources claim Booty said the company's studios have been spread too thin, described as "peanut butter on bread." Leaders across ZeniMax have felt like they have been understaffed and the reason for the studio closures was to free up resources to be used elsewhere.
Booty did say poor performance of Redfall was not the reason Arkane Austin was shut down. Sources did claim the studio was looking to pitch a new single-player "immersive sim" game, like a possible new entry in the Dishonored series.
The head of ZeniMax studios Jill Braff in the town hall meeting said the closures and reorganization will help them put more focus on fewer games.
It’s hard to support nine studios all across the world with a lean central team with an ever-growing plate of things to do," said Braff, according to Bloomberg who reviewed audio from the meeting. "I think we were about to topple over."
Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks were both looking to hire more employees as they pitch new games, which is the main factor as to why they were shut down.
Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard has increased scrutiny on the Xbox division from leadership at Microsoft, according to sources.
The gaming industry has seen growth slow down or stop entirely over the last couple of years, which has lead to nearly 10,000 laid off in the industry in 2024 through early May and a little over 10,000 laid off in 2023.
Are they going to wait until a day after Hell blade 2 releases or wait a few months? Give Machine Games a few months until after Indiana Jones, before they axe them?
“Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks were both looking to hire more employees as they pitch new games, which is the main factor as to why they were shut down.”
Wow, that doesn’t half read back to front.
Dev “We want to hire more people to developer”
Publisher “Ok then. We’ll shut you down”
Dev “But that not…”
So if they said they had no plans for new games would they have been sent of a hiring spree?
"Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks were both looking to hire more employees as they pitch new games, which is the main factor as to why they were shut down."
I call BS on this.
It's not that they were looking for their new project it's because they didn't have an ongoing project or in other words, they did not have ongoing investment that needed protection until release. They were let go because they did their job to completion and MS did not want to finance another.
A spineless fold from investors who have grown afraid of an industry they overinvested in thinking COVID was a unicorn sent to them to make profits.
At this time I am wondering if MS knows things the general public does not. WW3 incoming?
If by "general public" you mean the people replying and posting on those forums like they actually have any clue of why businesses are making decisions like that :) I can tell that yes, Microsoft definitely know better; and that's not even close...
Over 2 years Xbox was in charge of Bethesda Zenimax....and it looks like a mini-disaster. Pure incompetence from Xbox.
Only time Xbox is not hands-off, is when they are sacking dev's or smashing studios into oblivion.
Disgraceful that the most responsible like Matt Booty and Phil Spencer.....never get the sack but actually get promotions. Part of the Class war.