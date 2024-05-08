Report: Xbox Planning More Cuts Following Studio Closures - News

Xbox this week announced it is shutting down three studios at Bethesda - Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, and Alpha Dog Studios - as well as having Roundhouse Games merge with ZeniMax Online Studios.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier is now reporting that Xbox is planning more cuts and is "offering voluntary severance agreements to producers, quality assurance testers and other staff at ZeniMax," according to people familiar with Microsoft's plans.

Several other across the Xbox division at Microsoft have been told more cuts are coming.

Xbox president Matt Booty in a town hall meeting with ZeniMax staff praised Hi-Fi Rush, but did not state why the studio was shut down, according to three people who attended the meeting.

The sources claim Booty said the company's studios have been spread too thin, described as "peanut butter on bread." Leaders across ZeniMax have felt like they have been understaffed and the reason for the studio closures was to free up resources to be used elsewhere.

Booty did say poor performance of Redfall was not the reason Arkane Austin was shut down. Sources did claim the studio was looking to pitch a new single-player "immersive sim" game, like a possible new entry in the Dishonored series.

The head of ZeniMax studios Jill Braff in the town hall meeting said the closures and reorganization will help them put more focus on fewer games.

It’s hard to support nine studios all across the world with a lean central team with an ever-growing plate of things to do," said Braff, according to Bloomberg who reviewed audio from the meeting. "I think we were about to topple over."

Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks were both looking to hire more employees as they pitch new games, which is the main factor as to why they were shut down.

Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard has increased scrutiny on the Xbox division from leadership at Microsoft, according to sources.

The gaming industry has seen growth slow down or stop entirely over the last couple of years, which has lead to nearly 10,000 laid off in the industry in 2024 through early May and a little over 10,000 laid off in 2023.

