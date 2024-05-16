GTAV Sales Hit 200 Million, GTA Series Sales Top 425M, RDR 2 Sales Top 64M - Sales

Take-Two Interactive has released its latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, 2024 and in the report has provided an update on the latest sales figures for its best-selling franchises, as well as an update on the sales of individual games.

The Grand Theft Auto series is the best-selling franchise by Take-Two with over 425 million units sold-in. This is up from 420 million units from the previous quarter. Grand Theft Auto V has sold-in approximately 200 million units, which is up from 195 million units.

The Red Dead Redemption series with only two releases have sold-in over 89 million units worldwide, which is up from 86 million units. Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold-in nearly 64 million units, which is up from 61 million units.

The NBA 2K series has sold-in over 149 million units worldwide, which is up from 146 million units.

The Borderlands series has sold-in nearly 86 million units worldwide, which is up from 83 million units. Sales reported for Borderlands 2 has sold-in over 28 million, which is the same as the previous quarter. Borderlands 3 has sold-in nearly 20 million units, which is up from 19 million.

Sid Meier’s Civilization series has sold-in nearly 71 million units, which is up from 69 million units. The BioShock series has sold-in over 43 million units, which is up from 42 million.

