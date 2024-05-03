Serum Releases May 23 for PC in Early Access - News

Publisher TopLitz Productions and developer Game Island announced first-person survival adventure game, Serum, will launch in Early Access for PC via Steam on May 23.

View the Early Access release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Dive into a thrilling survival adventure where an unknown liquid takes control of your life. Extract Serum to stay alive, battle dangerous creatures, solve puzzles, and uncover clues about past events. Find your way out alone or in a four-player cooperative mode.

Story

Imagine waking up in a world overrun by a mysterious toxic substance with a strange device attached to your arm. Will you gather the courage to explore and survive, or simply wait for your demise? One thing is clear: you need Serum to prolong your life. How you find it is up to you.

Find shelter, search for new technology, craft your equipment and modify weapons to protect yourself, and try to reach places where this precious substance is waiting to be gathered. But be warned: Serum can alter your body in unexpected ways.

Remember: Life is in your hands!

A Mysterious World to Explore

Unravel the mystery of Serum and find your way out while exploring different biomes and their unique characteristics. Find clues about past events and use the new-found wisdom to survive while experiencing beautiful graphics delivered with the power of Unreal Engine 5.

Gather, Hunt, and Farm

Figure out how to create new tools, traps, and weapons. Gather Serum from animals and plants and expand your safe zone to create a sustainable source of the substance. Prepare wisely for your next excursion to ensure it won’t be your last one.

Experiment with Different Formulas of Serum

Take advantage of a unique brewing mechanism that allows you to create various mixtures of Serum. Experiment with dozens of combinations and use them to enhance your abilities. Ensure you’re carrying enough to get you out of a tough spot.

Fight Your Way Out

Clash with various creatures using a multitude of weapons: melee, ranged, and throwing including spears, bows and clubs. Use Serum to infuse and modify your weapons and gain the upper hand against mutated abominations that roam the island.

Defy the Odds

Endure in a hostile environment under the pressure of time. Manage your health, stamina, and beware of Serum side effects. Survive alone or with a friend in online cooperative mode.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

