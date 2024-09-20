Silent Hill 2 Remake Will be a PS5 Console Exclusive for At least 1 Year - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Konami and developer Bloober Team have released the immersion trailer for remake of Silent Hill 2 that reveals the PS5 console exclusive won't release on any other consoles until at least October 8, 2025. However, it is launching day one on PC.

View the immersion trailer below:

Silent Hill 2 remake will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on October 8.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

