Nintendo and The Pokemon Company File Lawsuit Against Palworld Developer Pocketpair

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Palworld developer Pocketpair.

"Nintendo, together with The Pokémon Company, filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the Tokyo District Court against Pocketpair, on September 18, 2024," reads a news release from Nintendo.

"This lawsuit seeks an injunction against infringement and compensation for damages on the grounds that Palworld, a game developed and released by the Defendant, infringes multiple patent rights.

"Nintendo will continue to take necessary actions against any infringement of its intellectual property rights including the Nintendo brand itself, to protect the intellectual properties it has worked hard to establish over the years."

Nintendo did not specify which patents Palworld infringes on.

