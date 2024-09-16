Astro Bot Was the 2nd Best-Selling Game in the US in Its Launch Week - Sales

Executive Director & Video Game Industry Analyst at Circana (NPD) Mat Psicatella via Bluesky announced Astro Bot was the second best-selling game for the week ending September 7th in the US when you combine physical and digital sales. NBA 2K25 was the best-selling game for the week.

The Astro Bot PS5 DualSense controller was also the best-selling accessory for the week.

"Don't usually talk weeklies but wanted to add some context to the UK reporting from last week," said Piscatella. "Across both physical & digital, Astro Bot ranked 2nd in unit sales in the US for w/e Sept 7th (behind only NBA 2K25), and the Astro Bot DualSense was the week's best-selling accessory. Solid week 1."

Astro Bot released for the PlayStation 5 on September 6.

