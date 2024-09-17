Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Remains in 1st on the Steam Charts - Sales

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 38, 2024, which ended September 17, 2024.

Stem Deck is up three spots to second place, Black Myth: Wukong is down one spot to third place, and NBA 2K25 in its second week dropped one spot to fourth place.

The rest of the top 10 are all re-entries including Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Horizon 5 in fifth and 10th places, respectively. Satisfactory took sixth place, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut came in seventh place, The Crew 2 took eighth place, and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege came in ninth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Steam Deck Black Myth: Wukong NBA 2K25 Forza Horizon 4 Satisfactory Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut The Crew 2 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Forza Horizon 5

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Counter-Strike 2 Steam Deck Black Myth: Wukong Once Human NBA 2K25 PUBG: Battlegrounds Dota 2 Forza Horizon 4 Satisfactory

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

