Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher SEGA and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have announced Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. It will launch on February 28, 2025.

A new legend begins as you step into the steel toe boots of Goro Majima, a man who has lost his memory and reinvents himself as a pirate on the open sea.

Embark on an over-the-top, modern-day pirate adventure with an ex-yakuza, now pirate captain and his crew as they engage in exhilarating combat on land and sea in the hunt for lost memories and a legendary treasure.

Pirate Yakuza Adventure Ahoy!

Goro Majima, a notorious ex-yakuza suddenly finds himself shipwrecked on a remote island in the Pacific. Unable to remember even his own name, he sets sail in search of clues to his lost memories, accompanied by a boy named Noah who saved his life. Before long, they’re caught up in a conflict between cutthroat criminals, modern-day pirates, and other scoundrels over a legendary treasure.

Get Your Ship Together

Assemble a one-of-a-kind crew while upgrading your ship as you explore the open sea and forge your legend in the cannon fire of foes, unexpected friendships, and immense riches made along the way.

When an enemy pirate ship catches you in their sights, an exhilarating real-time cannon battle breaks out. Quickly maneuver into position while avoiding fire, then deliver devastating damage to board the enemy ship and take down the captain in all-out crew vs. crew brawls. Conquer the seas, discover hidden islands and acquire loads of loot like a true yakuza pirate!

Kick Arrrss With Creative Combat

Dynamically switch between the “Mad Dog” and “Pirate” fighting styles to mix-up attacks and deliver explosive combos, juggles, and aerial takedowns that reward your creativity with over-the-top action.

With “Mad Dog” style, utilize speed, agility, and flair to deliver precise yet powerful blows that stun your enemies into submission.

Or make enemies walk the plank with the “Pirate” style that has you dual-wielding short swords and deploying tricky pirate tools to kick some serious booty.

Story

After losing his memory, Goro Majima, a once-feared legend in the yakuza world, sets sail in search of treasure.

Half a year ago teaming up with Kiryu for a massive battle in the Millenium Tower, Goro Majima washes up with the wreckage of a boat on the shore of a remote, sparsely populated island. With no memories—not even his own name—Majima joins forces with Noah, the young islander who saved his life, and embarks on a search for clues to his forgotten past. However, what waits for them is a powder-keg world where scoundrels vie for a legendary treasure.

Battle

Push Combat to the Extreme with Two Battle Styles

In addition to his signature Mad Dog style, which is all about speed, Majima can also use his new Sea Dog style to wield a cutlass and other buccaneer gear. Pick the style that works for you to kick, pummel, and slash your way through the filthy bilge rats who stand in your way!

Adventure

Go wild and unleash chaos around the waters of Hawaii as Goro Majima!

Rich Island

A remote island that an amnesiac Goro Majima washes up on. Noah and his family are some of the island’s few inhabitants. Despite fishing being the mainstay of the local economy, pirates reminiscent of the Age of Discovery can be inexplicably seen sauntering around.

Madlantis

A secret island where multiple criminal organizations coexist. In a cave on the island hides a sprawling pleasure district built around a fleet of massive tankers. The Pirates’ Coliseum, a hub where pirates constantly engage in naval battles, is here.

Nele Island

A holy site of Palekana, a long-standing religious group based in Hawaii. The Haku, the most fervent believers of Palekana, inhabit the island. The island is notably larger than Rich Island and has a proper harbor.

Hawaii

One of the world’s most famous tourist destinations. You can learn a lot about Hawaii from the owner of a bar called Revolve in Honolulu City.

