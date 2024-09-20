Xbox: We're Building Plans for 25th Anniversary of Halo and Xbox - News

posted 4 hours ago

The head of Xbox Gaming Consumer Products John Friend speaking with License Global teased Xbox is putting plans in place to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Xbox and Halo.

"We have these massive, fantastic franchises ranging from World of Warcraft – celebrating its 20th anniversary this year — to Halo, Call of Duty, to StarCraft and much more," said Friend.

"We’re building plans for the 25th anniversary of Halo and Xbox—we have such a rich heritage and history, and these communities have been active for so long, you have to celebrate that."

There have been rumors a remake of Halo: Combat Evolved is currently in development for the 25th anniversary of the series.

The original Xbox and Halo: Combat Evolved will be turning 25 years old on November 15, 2026.

