Crossbow: Bloodnight Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One on September 27 - News

/ 129 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Hyperstrange has announced the first-person shooter, Crossbow: Bloodnight, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 27.

The game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Read details on the game below:

From the developers of Postal: Brain Damaged and Elderborn comes Crossbow: Bloodnight, a fast-paced single-player first-person shooter arcade game with classic horror vibes. Master the occult powers of your automatic crossbow and fight for every second of survival against a relentless demonic horde!

The Coven of Crossbow, an ancient order of hunters sworn to guard the balance between the forces of heaven and hell prevailed against all odds. In the year 1666, as fire and plague ravages London, the Coven is facing its greatest challenge yet. It is The Ancient Horror from Beyond makes its way towards our reality. In its wake, legions of nightmare creatures spawn in the darkness. The Bloodnight is upon us, let the hunt begin!

Features:

Arcane Crossbow with various shooting modes, further empowered by siphoned spirits of your prey.

Fluid, skill-rewarding movement mechanics with dashes, jumps, and bunny hops.

Devastating special attack that takes time to recharge and is best used in strategic moments.

Instant respawn button and fast respawn after death, so you can stay immersed in the game.

Six enemy types in two variants, endlessly flooding the darkness-clad courtyard of the old, desecrated abbey that becomes the arena of your struggle.

Global leaderboard system so you can compete against friends and strangers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles