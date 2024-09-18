Rumor: Images of Switch 2 Prototype Have Leaked - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 666 Views
Images of the successor to the Nintendo Switch have appeared on Reddit, which were originally from a Chinese social media site. If the images are real, the Switch 2 will have a design nearly identical to the current Switch.
A source speaking with VideoGamesChronicle who been briefed on Nintendo's plans said the images do match what Nintendo has told its partners on what to expect from the design for the Switch 2. This source has yet to see the final design of the Switch 2.
The leaked images claim the Switch 2 will include 12GB of RAM, HDMI 2.1 support, and 256GB of internal storage. This is up from 4GB of RAM in the original Switch, as well as 32 GB of internal storage in the original Switch and 64 GB of storage in the Switch OLED.
The images also show the Switch 2 will have a bigger screen than the original Switch, magnetic Joy-Cons, a band stand similar to the Switch OLED model, and USB-C ports on the top and bottom.
This should be treated as a rumor and with a grain of salt until an announcement from Nintendo is made.
View the images below:
For anyone interested I've got a video discussing this potential leak and comparing it to the original Switch to see the changes made. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7YT1PkPrn0
How much would you be willing to willing to pay for this?
Remember Nintendo is dealing with the same Yen issues as Sony. Also, Nintendo does not subsidize costs so I'm thinking it could be as much as $499. This is more powerful than the current Steam Deck.
The specs are perfectly in line with what was leaked by MooresLaw earlier this year...
Which means we can also expect the power to be around the following...
- PS4 (Handheld mode)
- PS4 Pro (Docked mode)
Series S (Docked + DLSS)
Of course, this doesn't take into account this will also include modern tech like fast loading SSD and RT
I'm just worried about the price. With these specifications in a notebook it would not cost less than 400 dollars, maybe even 450.
I fully expect a $400 price...
North America has had a 28% inflation since 2017 which would put the $300 Switch at about $385 today
A $400 price tag would allow them to stay in the same price range when adjust for inflation and still give some buffer room. Plus, the Switch OG was sold at a profit from day 1 giving them an even bigger profit window on Switch 2.
Interesting, doesn’t look bad, just am concerned that magnetic joy cons might now work as will as the manual slide on and off joy cons. Interesting back trigger on the joy-cons too. Overall a lot cleaner than the OG Switch.
I just hate the Switch controls overall. It hurts my hand. Perhaps this will be better because it appears to be larger. Still, by far, the PS Portal has the best controller bar none. Also, I'm worried about the battery. Don't be like 90 minutes. I will probably still get it but to use it in docked mode with a Pro controller.
Seems that the 3D renders models likely are not real, though the physical Switch does appear to be potentially legit. Something about the circuit board looking entirely unfamiliar with any other system, fitting the exact description which insiders are aware of, etc. Nothing is confirmed though this might just be our first look at the upcoming Nintendo system….