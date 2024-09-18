Rumor: Images of Switch 2 Prototype Have Leaked - News

Images of the successor to the Nintendo Switch have appeared on Reddit, which were originally from a Chinese social media site. If the images are real, the Switch 2 will have a design nearly identical to the current Switch.

A source speaking with VideoGamesChronicle who been briefed on Nintendo's plans said the images do match what Nintendo has told its partners on what to expect from the design for the Switch 2. This source has yet to see the final design of the Switch 2.

The leaked images claim the Switch 2 will include 12GB of RAM, HDMI 2.1 support, and 256GB of internal storage. This is up from 4GB of RAM in the original Switch, as well as 32 GB of internal storage in the original Switch and 64 GB of storage in the Switch OLED.

The images also show the Switch 2 will have a bigger screen than the original Switch, magnetic Joy-Cons, a band stand similar to the Switch OLED model, and USB-C ports on the top and bottom.

This should be treated as a rumor and with a grain of salt until an announcement from Nintendo is made.

