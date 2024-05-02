Ninja Theory to Share Something From Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Every Day Until Release - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 259 Views
Developer Ninja Theory announced it will be "sharing something from Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 every day in May until launch."
The first thing the developer shared was a new screenshot of the upcoming game, which can be viewed below:
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on May 21.
Sharing something from Senua's Saga: Hellblade II every day in May until launch, day one:— Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) May 1, 2024
Let's start with a new screenshot.
Wishlist or pre-purchase now: https://t.co/ktwuvNOjbM pic.twitter.com/JJcKv1BKSU
Personally, I don't want to see any more, I would say Senua's Saga has gotten plenty of showings during the last years. Having played Senua's Sacrifice I think I exactly know what to expect from Saga and just want to sit down a weekend with my headphones on and play through it in a day or two. More screenshots and snippets ahead of that will actually not do my experience any good, I think it's not the kind of game that lends itself well to that type of "pre-launch hype". That being said: I'll just look the other way and I guess there are people that are happy for more info on it ahead of launch.