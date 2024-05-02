Ninja Theory to Share Something From Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Every Day Until Release - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Ninja Theory announced it will be "sharing something from Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 every day in May until launch."

The first thing the developer shared was a new screenshot of the upcoming game, which can be viewed below:

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on May 21.

Sharing something from Senua's Saga: Hellblade II every day in May until launch, day one:



Let's start with a new screenshot.



Wishlist or pre-purchase now: https://t.co/ktwuvNOjbM pic.twitter.com/JJcKv1BKSU — Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) May 1, 2024

