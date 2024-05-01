PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for May 2024 Announced - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the PlayStation Plus monthly games for Mat 2024. The games will be available starting on Tuesday, May 7 until Monday, June 3.

The three PlayStation Plus monthly games are EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition for the PS5 and PS4, Ghostrunner 2 for the PS5, Tunic for the PS5 and PS4, and Destiny 2: Lightfall for the PS5 and PS4.

Alongside the Monthly Games lineup, PlayStation Plus subscribers will get the EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team Starter Pack. It includes 11 untradeable players rated 82 or above, alongside one of football’s all-time greats as an ICON Loan Player Pick for seven games.

Read details on the games below:

EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition | PS4, PS5

EA Sports FC 24 marks the beginning of the future of football. Built on innovation and authenticity, feel closer to the game in the most true-to-football experience yet with the best players from the biggest clubs, leagues, and competitions around the globe. Experience unparalleled realism in every match thanks to three cutting-edge technologies: HyperMotionV, PlayStyles optimized by Opta, and the enhanced Frostbite Engine. With more than 19,000 fully licensed players, 700 teams, and 30 leagues including the men’s and women’s UEFA Champions League, EA Sports FC 24 brings unrivalled authenticity to the pitch.

Ghostrunner 2 | PS5

Survive a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk future in this intense and immersive first-person experience, which builds on the fast-paced action of the original. As before, it’s a one-hit kill scenario: fight through enemies without taking damage yourself. But in this sequel, there are numerous combat improvements, non-linear levels with complex motorbike sections and exciting new modes. Your new skills allow you to be more creative and take on even the most demanding encounters with greater accessibility… however, your foes behave uniquely depending on the skills used on them, providing a fresh challenge with each encounter.

Tunic | PS4, PS5

Explore a hostile and intricately-connected world of shady forests, sprawling ruins, and labyrinthine catacombs in this stylish isometric adventure. Discover hidden treasures and secret techniques to help you on your way. Clash with colossal beasts and smaller enemies deep beneath the earth, high above the clouds and in places stranger still. All will test your knowledge of technical combat as you courageously dodge, block, parry and strike to conquer them. Collect the missing manual pages, bursting with hints and original full-color illustrations.

Destiny 2: Lightfall | PS4, PS5

This Destiny 2 expansion takes Guardians to Neptune to discover a neon metropolis unlike anything you’ve exploded in Destiny 2 before. Meet the Cloud Striders, join the fight against the Shadow Legion, and prevent devastation in the technologically advanced secret city of Neomuna. Arm yourself with new rewards and unlock new Dark powers with the new Strand subclass: flow through the city with newfound speed as you grapple from building to building. Every class can tap into this new element, but it’s up to you to create the perfect build.

The EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team Starter Pack

PlayStation Plus members can also kickstart their Football Ultimate Team experience or build up their existing squad with the PlayStation Plus Football Ultimate Team Starter Pack. This pack includes 11 untradeable players rated 82 or above, alongside one of football’s all-time greats as an ICON Loan Player Pick for seven games.

You’ll be able to find and download this bundle in addition to the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games line up on PlayStation Store. Download EA Sports FC 24 from PlayStation Store to access. Once downloaded, the bundle’s contents will be available in-game immediately.

