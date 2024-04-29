Dungeons of Hinterberg Releases July 18 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Curve Games and developer Microbird announced Dungeons of Hinterberg will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on July 18.

Armed with a sword and a tourist guide, explore the beautiful alpine village of Hinterberg and uncover the magic hidden within its dungeons. Master magic, solve puzzles and slay monsters; all this and more await you in Hinterberg. Prepare to go on a vacation to a modern-day village in the Austrian Alps, but instead of hiking or skiing, you’ll be slaying monsters, hunting for loot and solving puzzles. 25 magical dungeons have recently appeared around Hinterberg, and monster slaying has become a major tourist attraction, drawing adventurers from all over the world to the small village.

Explore the Alps

Snowboard down a glacier, zipline through the forest, climb a mountain, or have a coffee by the lake… There’s no shortage of places to discover while you’re out looking for your next dungeon.

Slay in Style

Monsters lurk around every corner in Hinterberg, and your sword and magic skills are essential for keeping them at bay. Harness the wind, conjure a snowboard out of thin air, or freeze your enemies in a jelly block.

Solve Your Way Out

Braving a dungeon requires more than just cutting-edge sports gear and a good sword arm: Hinterberg’s dungeons are full of puzzles that will surprise and challenge you. Use your head, your magic skills, and every trick in the book to solve them.

Meet the Locals

Spend your nights forging friendships with the locals and other adventurers. Some of them will help you get stronger or teach you new tricks, others are just here for excitement and selfies… But good relationships don’t just make your stay more memorable—they’re the key to becoming a better slayer.

