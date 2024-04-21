Princess Peach: Showtime! Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

Princess Peach: Showtime! in its fourth week has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 15th week of 2024.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to second place and Super Mario Bros. Wonder is up from fourth to third place. EA Sports FC 24 fell two spots to fourth place and Minecraft remained in fifth place.

Nintendo Switch Sports remained in sixth place, Mario vs. Donkey Kong is up two spots to seventh place, and The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom is down one spot to eighth place.

Dragon's Dogma 2 and Rise of the Ronin re-entered the top 10 in ninth and 10th places, respectively.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, three multiplatform titles, and one PlayStation title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Princess Peach: Showtime! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder EA Sports FC 24 Minecraft Nintendo Switch Sports Mario vs. Donkey Kong The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Dragon's Dogma 2 Rise of the Ronin

