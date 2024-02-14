Suikoden Creator and Eiyuden Chronicle Yoshitaka Murayama Has Died - News

/ 165 Views

by, posted 39 minutes ago

Developer Rabbit & Bear Studios announced the creator of Suikoden and Eiyuden Chronicle Yoshitaka Murayama has died.

"It’s with a heavy heart and deep sadness we must inform you that the scenario writer and head of Rabbit& Bear Studios, Yoshitaka Murayama, has passed away on February 6 due to complications with an ongoing illness," reads a message from the developer.

"Murayama first began this journey of the creation of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes in 2020 through the support of his very loving fans on Kickstarter. Throughout the three-plus-year-development of the game, it was always the passion from his fans that continued to drive his creative vision and motivate him to put his all into the project.

"His hard work on Eiyuden Chronicle as scenario writer was finished but as his co-workers and friends, it saddens us to know that he won’t get to see the reactions from his fans.

"However, even with those feelings we need to accept the reality that he is no longer with us and continue to push his dream forward by releasing Eiyuden Chronicle to the world.

"We want to maintain his legacy and vision with this game and know that he would have wanted the rich world he has created with Eiyuden Chronicle to live on.

"His family sincerely appreciates your prayers and support but asks for privacy and that no flowers, mail, or other offerings be sent.

"We will have more information on organizational changes to Rabbit & Bear as well as changes to some of the Kickstarter rewards in the near future."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles