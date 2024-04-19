Biped 2 Announced for All Major Platforms - News

META Publishing and developer NExT Studios have announced cooperative action adventure game, Biped 2, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in Q2 2025.

Read details on the game below:

Biped 2 is the sequel to the exciting game about two charming bipedal robots, Aku and Sila, who have each other’s backs and embark on incredible adventures side by side. Dive into this groovy cooperative action-adventure game, full of puzzles, friendship, support, and fun!

After our brave bipedal heroes had reactivated all the beacons on Earth, they received a strange signal from a faraway planet. It could only mean one thing—someone was calling out for help! Now, our mechanical friends are determined to prove themselves and help those in need across the Galaxy. Become a hero and save a planet in distress. After all, even the tiniest robots are capable of accomplishing great deeds!

Fun Controls

The classic two-leg mechanics are joined by a brand-new variety of ways to move!

Try out new movement types that are smoothly integrated into the game process! Soar gracefully on a hang glider and leave beautiful patterns behind, or conquer ledges and breaks with a grappling hook!

And guess what? Sliding is back too! Be ready to slide all over the place!

Unique Pair Mechanics

More than merely helping each other to advance, Aku and Sila coordinate and synchronize their actions to achieve success! Unite with your robot partner and become one to solve special puzzles. Take the role of “legs” or “arms” and coordinate your next step (or reach). There are a whole bunch of partner puzzles to help you master this technique!

Explore New Biomes

Unknown planets mean uncharted places! Unravel the mysteries of an alien planet and meet new characters, including a newly discovered species of elementals! Explore unfamiliar environments and be ready to face the challenges that they might bring. Let go and immerse yourself in the beautiful sceneries, wonderful music, and memorable atmosphere!

Play Solo or in Two-or-Four-Player Cooperative Play

To make the gameplay process even more diverse, you can choose from lots of possibilities to play:

Single-Player – Become the hero of your story and test your skills in single-player mode!

– Become the hero of your story and test your skills in single-player mode! Two-Player Cooperative Play – Invite a friend to share the journey with you. Take on the roles of two bipeds and maximize your synergy. Test your skills and assist each other in difficult situations, because cooperation will be essential.

– Invite a friend to share the journey with you. Take on the roles of two bipeds and maximize your synergy. Test your skills and assist each other in difficult situations, because cooperation will be essential. Four-Player Cooperative Play – In addition to the familiar modes, we’ve introduced a new one—a four-player cooperative mode! Beat the challenging levels together in a team of four!

Style is a Must

Show the new world your creativity! Dress up your bipeds for the occasion to impress your new friends—collect treasures and buy wacky hats. Be unique or choose paired looks with your partner.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

