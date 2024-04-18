Hot Lap Racing Releases July 16 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Maximum Entertainment and developer Zero Games Studio announced the "simcade" racing game, Hot Lap Racing, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on July 16.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Hot Lap Racing is a “simcade” racing game powered by an in-house racing physics engine developed specifically for the game. Discover the history of motorsport from GT Cross to Formula 1 and race against your friends or compete against players online!

Awaken your inner champion!

Experience over 15 licensed and custom tracks, with more than 70 different layouts! Tracks include Zolder, Salzburgring, Kuwait Motor Town, Jarama, Laquais, Navarra, Oschersleben, Gingerman Raceway, and more!

over 15 licensed and custom tracks, with more than 70 different layouts! Choose from a diverse range of more than 50 cars from various motorsport classes and eras, such as Formula 1 cars from the 60s to modern endurance cars. Cars include the Peugeot 9X8, Alpine A110 GT4, Alfa Romeo 155 DTM, Brabham BT24, Formula Extreme (a car created by the community), Ligier JS P320, Renault R5 Turbo 3E, and more.

Challenge real champions from the history of motorsport!

Many ways to enjoy your racing journey! Career – Embark on your journey as a young driver and strive to reach the pinnacle of motorsport. Master a wide range of iconic cars on legendary tracks and compete against some of the greatest drivers of all time. Hot Lap Mode – Race and improve your lap times with each attempt. Different Motorsports Classes in One Game – Endurance, Single-Seater, GT, Electrical or Production. Train yourself in each class and discover everything across eras and classes while driving! Your View Matters – With camera angles set in the Rear, Far Rear, Hood, Bumper and Cockpit, you can choose your way to race! Online and Offline Multiplayer – Race to be the first to cross the finish line! Play up to 4 friends locally, or up to on 12 online!



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

