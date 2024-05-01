Hypercharge: Unboxed Releases for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on May 31 - News

Developer Digital Cybercherries announced Hypercharge: Unboxed will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on May 31 for $29.99.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch in January 2020 and for PC via Steam in April 2020.

"Hypercharge: Unboxed is the perfect marriage of nostalgic charm and contemporary shooter design," said Digital Cybercherries creative gameplay and marketing director Joe Henson. "It’s a love letter to our childhood, where we enjoyed smashing action figures together and creating epic battles in our head—only now we can realize that vision in a fully interactive 3D world. Whether you’re playing solo or want to connect with friends, Hypercharge: Unboxed provides the perfect jolt of 90s energy!"

View the Xbox release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Inspired by films like Toy Story and Small Soldiers, Hypercharge: Unboxed is the first and third-person shooter many have always dreamed of! Grab friends, complete objectives, defend the Hypercore against waves of weaponized toys, and defeat Major Evil together in the story campaign.

Hypercharge: Unboxed welcomes both parents and children into a vibrant world of toys, empowering adults to relive the joy of their own childhoods and make new unforgettable memories with their children.

Hypercharge: Unboxed features a full story campaign mode, which can be played solo offline or with up to four players online in co-op or local split-screen. The Xbox release will feature cross-platform support for the PC version, so plastic heroes can save the day alongside friends. Plastic generals can also employ bots as AI teammates or opponents.

Toy soldiers that feel more competitive than collaborative can dominate an array of PvP modes for brief bouts of action figure mayhem! Defend the Hypercore with friends, survive waves of relentless hordes of weaponized toys, or relish a good old-fashioned free-for-all rumble!

