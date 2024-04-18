A Dance of Fire and Ice Headed to Switch This Fall - News

Publisher indienova, and publisher and developer 7th Beat Games announced the one-button rhythm game, A Dance of Fire and Ice, will launch for the Nintendo Switch later this year.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam and itch.io, iOS, and Android.

View the Switch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A Dance of Fire and Ice is a simple one-button rhythm game.

Press on every beat of the music to move in a line.

Every pattern has its own rhythm to it. It can get difficult. This game is purely based on rhythm, so use your ears more than your sight.

Note that it is quite strict and unforgiving, so please play the online version here if you’re not sure if this is for you! If you’ve played the Rhythm Heaven series—this is about as strict as that.

Features:

Explore the cosmos: Soar through each genre of music in a variety of colorful fantasy landscapes.

Soar through each genre of music in a variety of colorful fantasy landscapes. Predict every moment: With a track that shows you every rhythm ahead of time, you’ll learn to sight-read levels as they come. No tricks, and nothing is reaction-based.

With a track that shows you every rhythm ahead of time, you’ll learn to sight-read levels as they come. No tricks, and nothing is reaction-based. Play new levels for free: Tackle new songs and new rhythms as we expand the game with free level patches

Tackle new songs and new rhythms as we expand the game with free level patches Steam Workshop Support: Create, share, and play countless user-made custom levels through our Workshop

Create, share, and play countless user-made custom levels through our Workshop Calibrate your experience: Manually adjust your calibration on-the-fly, or use our auto-calibration method. The game is precisely timed, and you won’t experience any slow desync over time like you might with other music-based twitch games. (We’re musicians and off-sync games hurt us.)

