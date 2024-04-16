Hammerwatch 2 Releases April 23 for Xbox Series X|S and PS4 - News

Publisher Modus Games and developer Crackshell announced Hammerwatch 2 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 4 on April 23. The Xbox One version of the game has been cancelled.

The game first released for PC via Steam in August 2023, and for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch in December 2023.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Gather your heroes and journey beyond the dungeons of Castle Hammerwatch to explore a pixelated world like never before

Blight the Horrible and his dragon army have succeeded in the sinister plot to overthrow King Roland and bring destruction across the Kingdom of Herian. But not all is lost as hope hides deep within the sewer system, where the King’s resistance movement holds strong. On the King’s order, a select few of mighty and skilled heroes have been entrusted with defeating Blight’s dragons and restoring the Kingdom.

Adventure alone or gather your party to aid King Roland’s resistance, all while helping villagers along the way. Battle beasts, finish off hordes of the undead, and face the forces of evil in this epic ode to classic action RPG.

Explore a Vast and Dynamic Open World – Journey through Hammer Island, the Fallowfields, and the dark mountainous regions of Blackbarrow. Experience a world complete with day/night and weather systems that will help shape your adventure.

– Journey through Hammer Island, the Fallowfields, and the dark mountainous regions of Blackbarrow. Experience a world complete with day/night and weather systems that will help shape your adventure. Aid Townsfolk Along the Way – With an epic number of quests, there is ample opportunity to be the hero Herian deserves.

– With an epic number of quests, there is ample opportunity to be the hero Herian deserves. Build Your Herian Hero – Choose between five distinct character classes: Paladin, Ranger, Rogue, Wizard, and Warlock. Customize your appearance and level up to unlock powerful new abilities and skills.

– Choose between five distinct character classes: Paladin, Ranger, Rogue, Wizard, and Warlock. Customize your appearance and level up to unlock powerful new abilities and skills. Collect and Craft – Stock up on items found and earned along the way and craft them into useful tools, magic potions, and delicious food.

– Stock up on items found and earned along the way and craft them into useful tools, magic potions, and delicious food. Share the Adventure – Play alone or in online cooperative mode with up to three other players.

The Chronicles Edition:

Hammerwatch II base game

base game Hammerwatch: Anniversary Edition

Downloadable content “Anniversary Pack” – Includes 20 additional colors to choose from, five additional hero facial items, and two additional voice packs

