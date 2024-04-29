Todd Howard Teases Fallout Project He Can't Reveal Yet - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 846 Views
Bethesda Game Studios Executive Producer and Director Todd Howard in an interview with Kinda Funny Games might have teased a new Fallout project that is in the works that he is not allowed to discuss yet.
"We look at what we are doing with the [Fallout] franchise and then we say do we still feel good about - I can't reveal it now - but here is our runway for Fallout as a franchise," said Howard.
"What are we doing on mobile. What are we doing in [Fallout 76]. What are we doing with this thing. What are we doing with this other thing. And when are these landing.
"And again if I could snap my fingers and have them all be out and ready I would. But the main thing is how do we deliver these at a high quality level. That is always most important."
The Fallout franchise has seen a boost in sales and player counts all over the world following the success of the Fallout TV series on Amazon Prime. The gaming franchise had nearly five million players in a single day with Fallout 76 topping one million players in a single day.
There is a rumor that Microsoft, who owns Fallout developer Bethesda, is looking to get the next Fallout game out "sooner rather than later."
Almost certainly Fallout 3 remaster, which leaked out in the ABK court docs last year. Those documents included a release schedule for upcoming Bethesda projects, which showed Fallout 3 remaster was planned to release 2 years after Starfield and 1 year after TES 4 Oblivion remaster. Will probably announce the Oblivion and Fallout 3 remasters on Xbox's big summer showcase in June, though maybe later.
It's a Fallout 3 remake, we already know this.
After the quality drop that starfield was.... and the state that Fallout 76 released in "high quality level. That is always most important" bs. We know the tv series, made it standout, but dont rush things please. Have elderscrolls be a proper game, with the level of quality it deserves, and dont even talk fallout, until 4 years from now.