Todd Howard Teases Fallout Project He Can't Reveal Yet

posted 6 hours ago

Bethesda Game Studios Executive Producer and Director Todd Howard in an interview with Kinda Funny Games might have teased a new Fallout project that is in the works that he is not allowed to discuss yet.

"We look at what we are doing with the [Fallout] franchise and then we say do we still feel good about - I can't reveal it now - but here is our runway for Fallout as a franchise," said Howard.

"What are we doing on mobile. What are we doing in [Fallout 76]. What are we doing with this thing. What are we doing with this other thing. And when are these landing.

"And again if I could snap my fingers and have them all be out and ready I would. But the main thing is how do we deliver these at a high quality level. That is always most important."

The Fallout franchise has seen a boost in sales and player counts all over the world following the success of the Fallout TV series on Amazon Prime. The gaming franchise had nearly five million players in a single day with Fallout 76 topping one million players in a single day.

There is a rumor that Microsoft, who owns Fallout developer Bethesda, is looking to get the next Fallout game out "sooner rather than later."

