Capes Arrives May 29 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 716 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Daedalic Entertainment and developer Spitfire Interactive announced Capes will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on May 29 for $39.99.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Twenty years ago, the supervillains won.

Since then, they’ve created a dystopian city where developing super powers is a crime. Nobody has managed to slow them down, until now. Capes is a turn based superhero strategy game where you build a team of heroes and fight to take back the city. Played across a series of campaign and patrol missions, choose to push forward with the story or take the time to explore the side missions and unlock more heroes, earn skill points and complete challenges, and learn more about your heroes lives.

Build Your Team

Recruit new heroes with a range of unique powers and abilities. Every hero plays differently, and requires a fresh approach to their powers and abilities. Learning and exploiting each hero’s unique play style will build their power in combat allowing them to unleash their personal tide turning Ultimates.

Turn-Based Tactics

Exciting, heroic, turn based combat to test your strategic skills. Team ups and positioning matter, unlocking new ways to approach every enemy type and supervillain you encounter. Capes combat isn’t based around random numbers or lurking behind cover. Power doesn’t make you invulnerable, far from it. Your choices will make the difference between victory and defeat.

Team Up!

Take up to four heroes to work together in each mission. Each hero gains a unique team up ability from each of their allies, allowing them to work together to take advantage of their unique powers.

Upgrade Your Powers

Level up your heroes to gain access to new abilities and powerful upgrades. Use Skill Points acquired from completing objectives and challenges to unlock their powers.

Challenge Your Heroes

Complete collections of hero specific challenges during missions to earn bonus Skill Points and unlock optional missions that give a deeper insight into each of the heroes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles