1000xRESIST Releaes May 9 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Fellow Traveller and developer sunset visitor announced 1000xRESIST will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Humble Store on May 9.

1000xRESIST is the debut game from Sunset Visitor, who are majority Asian-diaspora creators with non-gaming backgrounds spanning dance, theatre, music, film, visual arts, and new media arts. The launch of 1000xRESIST also coincides with the sixth edition of LudoNarraCon, the annual festival celebrating innovation in storytelling in games, held on Steam and organized by Fellow Traveller.

Revealed in a brand new trailer, the news comes off the back of three Independent Game Festival 2024 award nominations: Excellence in Narrative, the Nuovo Award, and the Seamus McNally Grand Prize. 1000xRESIST is a project born from an eclectic set of inspirations, including the games of Yoko Taro (NieR: Automata), the anime of Hideaki Anno (Evangelion) and Satoshi Kon (Paprika), and the theatre of Robert Wilson (Einstein on the Beach). 1000xRESIST tells a story in ways only a game can while simultaneously bringing fresh ideas to interactive storytelling from theatre, dance, performance art, and cinema.

In 1000xRESIST, players will experience a unique and complex story covering themes of identity, racism, and intergenerational trauma, delivered with engrossing narrative twists and turns and elements of psychological horror. Shifting between third-person and first-person gameplay and interlaced with visual novel storytelling, this thrilling narrative experience offers more than 10 hours of playtime, featuring over 15,000 lines of fully voiced dialogue from a talented cast of Asian-Canadian actors, and a stunning soundtrack from two composers.

1000xRESIST is a dark and gripping thriller, set in a far dystopian future where humanity has been extinguished by a disease spread by the arrival of a mysterious alien race known only as the “Occupants.” The sole survivor is a teenage girl named Iris, who is not only immune, but impossibly immortal.

In the millennium since this devastating calamity, Iris has created a new society of her own clones who live underground in hiding from the Occupants and their ever-present disease. These clones call themselves Sisters and each one has an assigned function and purpose. They worship Iris as their deity, the ALLMOTHER.

You play as a sister called Watcher. Your role in 1000xRESIST is to relive and interpret the memories of the ALLMOTHER through a process called Communion, with the help of a floating companion named Secretary. But when one of your Communions is interrupted by a horrifying revelation, the weight of a thousand-year-old lie falls upon your shoulders to conceal or unveil.

