Princess Peach: Showtime! Tops the the French Charts

Princess Peach: Showtime! (NS) in its third week has remained in first place on the French charts for week 14, 2024, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up from fifth to second place, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) remained in third place.

EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) remained in fourth place, while Rise of the Ronin (PS5) fell from second to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

EA Sports FC 24 Rise of the Ronin Dragon's Dogma 2

Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports FC 24 Dragon's Dogma 2 Forza Horizon 5

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Princess Peach: Showtime! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder PC Microsoft Flight Simulator Minecraft EA Sports FC 24

