Princess Peach: Showtime! Tops the the French Charts
Princess Peach: Showtime! (NS) in its third week has remained in first place on the French charts for week 14, 2024, according to SELL.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up from fifth to second place, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) remained in third place.
EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) remained in fourth place, while Rise of the Ronin (PS5) fell from second to fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- EA Sports FC 24
- Rise of the Ronin
- Dragon's Dogma 2
Xbox Series X|S
- EA Sports FC 24
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Forza Horizon 5
- EA Sports FC 24
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Minecraft
- EA Sports FC 24
