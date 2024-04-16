Sony Takes Down PS5 Pro Leak Video - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has taken down Moore’s Law is Dead's video on the PlayStation 5 Pro Leak, which was spotted by The Verge's Tom Warren.

"This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Sony Interactive Entertainment," reads the message on the URL for the video.

The video being taken down by Sony could mean the company is trying to prevent leaks on the PlayStation 5 Pro, which has yet to be announced.

Sony has filed a copyright strike against the PS5 Pro leak video from Moore’s Law is Dead. The video has been removed from YouTube pic.twitter.com/lxv5jS9CMY — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) April 15, 2024

The CPU in the PS5 Pro is reportedly the same as in the standard PS5, however, it will have a "High CPU Frequency Mode" that increases the CPU power by 10 percent to 3.85GHz. This mode will downclock the GPU by about 1.5 percent.

The the main difference with the PS5 Pro over the standard PS5 is with a more powerful GPU. Rendering is reported to be 45 percent faster than the base PS5, with two to three times the Ray-tracing power, 33.5 Teraflops, a new PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling) upscaling/antialiasing solution, and more.

You can check out the full potential specs of the PS5 Pro here.

