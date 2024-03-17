Rumor: More PS5 Pro Specs Revealed, to Release in Fall 2024 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 2,021 Views
Following a report of the PlayStation 5 Pro GPU specifications being leaked online, Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson has reportedly revealed more specifications of the mid-generation console. Henderson leaked the PlayStation 5 'Slim' before it was officially announced, including the fact it would have a detachable disc drive.
The CPU in the PS5 Pro is reportedly the same as in the standard PS5, however, it will have a "High CPU Frequency Mode" that increases the CPU power by 10 percent to 3.85GHz. This mode will downclock the GPU by about 1.5 percent.
The system memory for the PS5 will be increased by 28 percent over the standard PS5 from 448 GB/s (14 GT/s) to 576 GB/s (18GT/s). The system memory is also reportedly more efficient than the standard PS5, so potentially the bandwidth gain will be more than 28 percent.
The ACV in the PS5 Pro will run at a higher clock speed over the standard PS5, which results in the ACM library having 35 percent higher performance. There will be more convolution reverbs that can be processed, as well as more FFT or IFFT.
The the main difference with the PS5 Pro over the standard PS5 is with a more powerful GPU, which had its specs previously leaked:
- Rendering 45% faster than PS5
- 2-3x Ray-tracing (x4 in some cases)
- 33.5 Teraflops
- PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling) upscaling/antialiasing solution
- Support for resolutions up to 8K is planned for future SDK version
- Custom machine learning architecture
- AI Accelerator, supporting 300 TOPS of 8 bit computation / 67 TFLOPS of 16-bit floating point
The PlayStation 5 Pro is also said to have a detachable disc drive that will be identical to the PlayStation 5 'Slim,' as well as a coming with 1TB of storage. This is to make the PS5 Pro more "competitive."
The PS5 Pro is currently running on SKD 9.00, which SKD 10.0 is expected to in Fall 2024, which is the current target release window for the console.
The increased CPU (even if by only 10%) and Memory bandwidth (28%+) are both things that will help with hitting 60fps and running higher resolutions (at higher fps). I think the DLSS like upscaleing with AI behinde it, and this stuff (along with a raw +45% minimum increase in gpu performance) should lead to games running higher fps.
45 percent faster is a very small improvement. The GPU is changing from the Radeon 6700 to the 7700 XT. It's all about the PSSR (DLSS2-3 style) upscaling. This actually makes sense since Nintendo Switch 2 will get the same upscaling at the same time. Fall 2024 is all about that upscaling I guess.
It could even be $500 since the chip is not really a lot larger and the rest of the stuff is the same.
Yes and the Xbox Series X is on par with a PS5 in most games and that only has 36 cores so that's all the proof you need that you can't just look at the GPU core count and say something sucks. You can downplay it all you want but it will be a mega hit for Sony
Hopefully for games that have "graphics" and "performance" modes it can run games at "graphics" quality at 60fps.
Hope it’s not Still ugly, it needs to powerful enough for always 60FPS in every game. And I personally would like good quality game capture…which none of the next gen consoles have.
No console ever will give you 60fps in every game. Not even the PS8. Why? Because consoles are fixed platforms. Once theyre launched their specs stay the same, whereas games developers ambitions and consumer expectations with regards to graphics continually increase. Environmental complexity, RT, special effects, physics, resolution all can increase as a generation progresses to the point where those fixed specs are no longer sufficient to run the latest games at the highest framerates. Even on PC, there comes a point where the GPU you own cant handle a new game at the highest possible settings and you have to reduce the settings to make games enjoyable to play, or buy a newer GPU. Gotta manage your expectations.
Will definitely be 60FPS every game until the PS6 comes out. After PS6 there's no guarantees
It doesnt work like that im afraid. It'll be a mid tier GPU when it launches and then its stuck in that fixed format, whilst developer ambition and graphical complexity will continue to increase. So whilst initially it might bring more 60fps experiences to the Sony ecosystem, more complex titles, it'll also begin to struggle just like the PS4 Pro did. Especially where like the PS4 Pro, the CPU isnt getting anywhere near the upgrade that the GPU is. Its a uneven design that could bottleneck.