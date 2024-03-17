Rumor: More PS5 Pro Specs Revealed, to Release in Fall 2024 - News

Following a report of the PlayStation 5 Pro GPU specifications being leaked online, Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson has reportedly revealed more specifications of the mid-generation console. Henderson leaked the PlayStation 5 'Slim' before it was officially announced, including the fact it would have a detachable disc drive.

The CPU in the PS5 Pro is reportedly the same as in the standard PS5, however, it will have a "High CPU Frequency Mode" that increases the CPU power by 10 percent to 3.85GHz. This mode will downclock the GPU by about 1.5 percent.

The system memory for the PS5 will be increased by 28 percent over the standard PS5 from 448 GB/s (14 GT/s) to 576 GB/s (18GT/s). The system memory is also reportedly more efficient than the standard PS5, so potentially the bandwidth gain will be more than 28 percent.

The ACV in the PS5 Pro will run at a higher clock speed over the standard PS5, which results in the ACM library having 35 percent higher performance. There will be more convolution reverbs that can be processed, as well as more FFT or IFFT.

The the main difference with the PS5 Pro over the standard PS5 is with a more powerful GPU, which had its specs previously leaked:

Rendering 45% faster than PS5

2-3x Ray-tracing (x4 in some cases)

33.5 Teraflops

PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling) upscaling/antialiasing solution

Support for resolutions up to 8K is planned for future SDK version

Custom machine learning architecture

AI Accelerator, supporting 300 TOPS of 8 bit computation / 67 TFLOPS of 16-bit floating point

The PlayStation 5 Pro is also said to have a detachable disc drive that will be identical to the PlayStation 5 'Slim,' as well as a coming with 1TB of storage. This is to make the PS5 Pro more "competitive."



The PS5 Pro is currently running on SKD 9.00, which SKD 10.0 is expected to in Fall 2024, which is the current target release window for the console.

Thanks, Insider Gaming.

