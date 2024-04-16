It Takes Two Developer Hazelight to Announce 'New Stuff' Later This Year - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Hazelight Studios, the developer behind It Takes Two and A Way Out, teased it will announce "new stuff" later this year.

"In November we’re celebrating the 10th anniversary of Hazelight!" said the developer via Twitter.

"Damn it’s nostalgic looking back at Josef accepting a Bafta for Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons back in March 2014. he crazy success of that game is why he founded Hazelight soon after!

"Sure, we got new (real good) stuff cooking that we’ll talk more about later this year. But right now we want to take you on a trip down memory lane and show you some of the never-before-seen moments that got us here! More to come soon!"

