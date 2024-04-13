Maneater Sales Top 14 Million Units - Sales

Publisher and developer Tripwire Interactive announced the action RPG, Maneater, has sold over 14 million units worldwide since it released in 2020.

"Since its release in 2020 Maneater has sold over 14 million units worldwide across all platforms," reads a news post from Tripwire Interactive.

The company also announced CFO Matthew LoPilato has been appointed CEO, while Alan Wilson transitions from CEO to Vice President.

"It’s been an honor to serve as Tripwire’s CEO but I am beyond thrilled to hand over the reins to Matt," said Wilson. "He has been instrumental with our success and evolution as a standout developer and publisher which makes him a great fit. He has great vision and passion that will continue to serve our team well. I’m deeply appreciative of having the trust and support of my team and Embracer, to serve in this new role that allows me to have more personal time."

LoPilato added, "I am grateful to Alan for what he has done for our studio. He has been an amazing leader, mentor and friend to me all these years and I am thankful to him, and the other founders, for the opportunity to continue with their vision and build upon that legacy of achievements and successes for the next phase of our company. "We have a great outlook for what’s to come from Tripwire Interactive, as we continue to iterate on our portfolio of amazing IPs, leveraging our strengths and passion as game developers and publishers to support our games and partners."

Maneater released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in May 2020, for for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in November 2020, and for the Nintendo Switch in May 2021.

