Gio Corsi Joins Nintendo of America

Gio Corsi announced he has joined Nintendo of America as part of its AAA third-party games portfolio management team.

Corsi was previously the head of global second party games at Sony Interactive Entertainment, as well as the head of commercial at Iron Galaxy Studios, chief product officer of IllFonic.

"This week I began my new gig filled with fun and adventure!" said Corsi. "I’ve joined the Nintendo of America AAA third-party portfolio management crew to help great teams bring their amazing games to this legendary platform!

"On a personal note, Papa Mario is very proud! He we go!!!"

