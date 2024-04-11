SunnySide Releases May 24 for PC and July 10 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher Merge Games and developer RainyGames announced SunnySide will launch for PC via Steam on May 24, and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on July 10.

A demo is now available for PC, while a physical edition will be available for the PlayStation 5.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Featuring a rich anime inspired cast of characters, modern farm-sim gameplay, and a cozy turn-based combat system, SunnySide promises to push the boundaries of the entire genre.

With over a hundred different crops to grow and more than 25 characters to meet, SunnySide‘s “hang out” system allows players to seamlessly balance cultivating new relationships while building their perfect homestead.

SunnySide is an innovative farming and life simulation set in a small diverse Japanese town with a compelling story to uncover.

As well as fulfilling your homesteading dreams, SunnySide sweeps you up on an adventure to rediscover the forgotten past of a new friend…

You’ve just purchased your first plot of land in an aging post town in the heart of the Japanese countryside. Now, it’s up to you to create a homestead you can be proud of.

Use modern technology to balance time between your new farm life and joining the local community. Meet new people and learn about their lives, support their businesses, hang out around town and in the city, and even pursue some romance.

With a focus on individuality, you will be provided with unique opportunities that allow for creative freedom and self-expression.

Your avatar, homestead, and even your in-game cell phone can all be tailored to your preferences and desires. Place your home and customize your farm layout however you want! There are plenty of decorations, clothing styles, and hair options to enjoy on your journey of self-discovery.

The best part of living in the country is becoming part of a community. Enjoy hanging out with the local residents, listen to their stories, witness their lives, form bonds, attend events, and build a life you can be proud of.

A quiet life in the country is nice, but something lurks beneath this peaceful town.

After a thousand year old sassy survey drone named Sparky rescues you from a cave in, you’re tasked with helping this new companion retrieve their lost memories and complete the last mission they remember: learn more about humans. Join Sparky on a mission of self discovery while exploring the mysterious caves together, and team-up in a cozy card-based battle system.

Features:

Experience innovative gameplay that finally modernizes the classic farm sim.

Express yourself with deep customization in character creation and building your homestead.

Use your time to chase your interests and truly express yourself.

Enjoy a unique and cozy battle system as you explore the caves beneath SunnySide.

Available in English, French, Spanish, Japanese, German, and Simplified Chinese.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

