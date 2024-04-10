The Rogue Prince of Persia Announced for PC, to Launch May 14 in Early Access - News

/ 880 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Evil Empire have announced The Rogue Prince of Persia for PC via Steam. It will launch in Early Access on May 14.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Experience a fast-paced, challenging but accessible roguelite as you master acrobatic moves and flow seamlessly between platforming and combat. Find new weapons, equip trinkets with special effects and upgrade them to make your own builds. Discover new characters, information and areas as you try to find a way to save Persia from a Hun invasion and become the hero you have always wanted to be.

A Persia in Peril

Lead the Prince in his fight against a Hun army corrupted by dark shamanic magic and find your place in the royal family as you explore a vibrant reinterpretation of Persia. Put the pieces of the puzzle together and discover new areas as you enter the fight again and again, meeting a cast of colorful characters through non-linear story progression.

Become the Prince of Persia

Flow seamlessly between platforming and combat, using your acrobatic moves to outmaneuver and outsmart your enemies. Use the iconic wall-run to open new routes of attack, avoid traps and explore hard to reach areas. Kick and dodge to manage groups of enemies when the odds are against you.

Adapt and Improve on the Run

Choose from a variety of deadly weapons and equip new medallions each run to unleash devastating effects, giving you the freedom to change your fighting style as you wish. Secondary weapons offer even more options, from bows to shields to grappling hooks. Switch your loadout mid-run to adapt to new challenges.

Rise to Meet the Challenge

Unlock new weapons and medallions and learn from your mistakes to become more powerful with every death. New challenges await you each time as every level is procedurally generated, so no two runs are ever the same.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles