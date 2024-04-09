Mortal Kombat 1 Ermac DLC Launches April 16 for Kombat Pack Owners, April 23 for All Users - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios announced the Ermac DLC for Mortal Kombat 1 will launch for April 16 for those who own the Kombat Pack and April 23 for all users.

View the Ermac gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the DLC character below:

Ermac is a collection of souls bound together by Quan Chi’s dark magic that are intended to function as a group mind. But that spell is temporarily undone when Ermac is defeated by Mileena and the mind of King Jerrod, deceased ruler of Outworld and one of the souls in Ermac’s collection, takes control and rejoins the royal family, aiding Empress Mileena’s reign. Eventually, the amalgam of souls reestablishes control, and Ermac retreats to Outworld’s shadows. No longer Quan Chi’s slave, nor bound to the royal family, he must find a future worth fighting for. In the new video, Ermac’s devastating moveset is on full display, including his ability to teleport, levitate, and utilize a legion of souls to grab, lift, and slam opponents to the ground.

The Ermac gameplay trailer also provides a first look at Mavado, a new downloadable content Kameo Fighter who can assist during matches with a range of support moves. Mavado will be available as part of the Kombat Pack and standalone purchase in May 2024.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

