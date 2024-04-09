Dicefolk Headed to Switch - News

Publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment and developers LEAP Game Studios and Tiny Ghoul announced the tactical roguelite game, Dicefolk, is headed to the Nintendo Switch.

The game first released for PC via Steam on February 27.

View the Switch announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Dicefolk is a tactical roguelite game based on customizable dice and monster-catching mechanics. On your adventure as a Chimera Summoner, you'll meet dozens of unique and powerful creatures that you can recruit to create the perfect team.



Play as Alea, a young Dicefolk hero who discovers her ability to befriend Chimera and fight back against evil forces threatening humanity’s extinction.

Roguelite Adventure

You’ll embark on a thrilling adventure to collect and recruit new chimeras for your squad. Unlock all the talismans to discover the real truth behind the chimeras, and develop new tactics with each run. With different chimeras come different strategies, ensuring endless replayability.

Take Control of Combat

Dicefolk puts you in the driver’s seat when it comes to the action. You decide the faces of the dice, giving you unprecedented influence over your chimeras’ abilities and attacks. It’s all up to you, and your tactical choices will determine your success in battle.

Master the Chimeras

With a variety of different chimeras to recruit and command, you’ll need to strategize and adapt your playstyle to suit each battle. From tough tanks to speedy attackers, each chimera brings a unique set of abilities to the table. Build the perfect squad and hone your tactical skills!

