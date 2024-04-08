MediEvil for the PS1 Might Come to PlayStation Plus Classics - News

One more game appear to have leaked that will be coming to the PlayStation Plus Classics lineup, according to new Trophy list spotted by Gematsu.

The new Trophy list is for the PlayStation 1 game MediEvil have been posted to Exophase and PSNProfiles. The Trophy list is slightly different from the PS4 remake of the game, which released in 2019.

The PSP game MediEvil: Resurrection was added to the PlayStation Plus Classics lineup last Summer.

These two trophies are different owing to you not being able to break tombstones in the original PS1 version. Looks like it must be coming to PS4/PS5 pic.twitter.com/vtPFxrutrn — Mishimaryu (@Mishimaryu1) April 5, 2024

