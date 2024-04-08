Ready, Steady, Ship! Releases April 19 - News

Publisher Untold Tales and developer Jollybits Games announced the couch co-op action game, Ready, Steady, Ship!, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on April 19.

Keep the line moving! Chaotically assemble the most efficient conveyor belts to keep the goods flowing out of the factory! Use various tools and equipment to overcome the ever-increasing challenges and goods the factory throws at you. Best played in two-player couch cooperative play, but also supports single-player.

Multiple Tools, Various Solutions

Your job is simple—rebuild the conveyor belts and get the goods flowing out of the factory. As you progress you’ll be given all manner of tools, equipment, and conveyor parts to overcome obstacles. Forklifts, cranes, springboard conveyor belts, packing foam dispensers, the list goes on and on! So put on your thinking hard hats and start piecing together the puzzle.

This Factory Keeps Getting Weirder

Whoever designed this factory really needs to get their head examined. From acid pools, space vacuums to rooftop gaps to clear, or just outright chaos on the floor. As you progress, the factory will throw tougher challenges at you with more and more complex conveyor belt builds to figure out.

Two-Player Couch Cooperative Delight

Grab a buddy and get this line moving double time! Work together, communicate, and juggle tasks frantically. NOTE: This game supports local couch co-op and Steam Remote Play Together only; there is no online multiplayer mode. The game can be played in single-player, but it is recommended to play with one other person.

Easy and Responsive Controls

Ready, Steady, Ship! is built around responsive yet simple controls, so almost anyone can quickly and easily join the fun.

