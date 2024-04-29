Housemarque Teases Announcement for Tomorrow - News

PlayStation first-party studio, Housemarque, via a post on Twitter has teased an announcement for tomorrow, April 30.

The tweet features an image of what appears to be a sketch of a broken mirror with the reflection of someone's eyes. The image also features the word "Tomorrow."

Tomorrow, April 30 marks three years since the release of Housemarque's last game, Returnal, on the PlayStation 5. It also released for PC in February 2023.

