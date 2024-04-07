Princess Peach: Showtime! Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

Princess Peach: Showtime! in its second week has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 13th week of 2024.

Dragon's Dogma 2 in its second week fell from third to ninth place. Also Rise of the Ronin in week two dropped from second to 10th place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up three spots to second place and Super Mario Bros. Wonder is up four spots to third place. EA Sports FC 24 remained in fourth place.

Minecraft, Nintendo Switch Sports, and Mario vs. Donkey Kong are all up three spots to fifth, sixth, and seventh places respectively.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, three multiplatform titles, and one PlayStation title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Princess Peach: Showtime! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder EA Sports FC 24 Minecraft Nintendo Switch Sports Mario vs. Donkey Kong The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Dragon's Dogma 2 Rise of the Ronin

