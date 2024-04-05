Front Mission 2: Remake Releases April 30 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Forever Entertainment and developer Storm Trident announced Front Mission 2: Remake will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on April 30 for $34.99 / €34.99.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch in October 2023.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

The impoverished People’s Republic of Alordesh has been suffering a severe economic decline due to 2nd Huffman Conflict, which created widespread discontent among citizens.

Twelve years after the events of Front Mission 1st, on 12 June 2102, coup d’etat led by Ven Mackarge began. On this exact day, three main military bases and the parliament in the country’s capital city were attacked and taken over. The O.C.U. responded to the attacks by sending their army to free Alordesh from rebel hands.

Follow the O.C.U. military squads Muddy Otters, Dull Stags, and O.C.U. Ground Defense Force Intelligence Agency and monitor the situation in this country torn apart by a ruthless civil war.

Key Features

Engaging storyline.

Strategic turn-based combat.

Wanzer customization.

Modernized battle scenes.

Free camera options.

Improved loading speed.

Modern in-game effects.

Renewed soundtrack.

Nine languages localization.

