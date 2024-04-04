By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Palworld Update Adds First Raid Boss

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 185 Views

Developer Pocket Pair has released the Raid Boss update for Palworld.

The update adds the first Raid Boss to the game, which can be summoned by using slabs at the new Summoning Altar. The update also adds several new items, makes changes to the Pals, improvements to the user interface, and more.

Palworld released in Early Access on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on January 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


SecondWar (1 hour ago)

Who’s that Pokemon?
Its Gardevoir!

160rmf SecondWar (31 minutes ago)

Gardevoir and Chandelure mix.
Pretty exquisite

