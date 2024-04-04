Palworld Update Adds First Raid Boss - News

Developer Pocket Pair has released the Raid Boss update for Palworld.

The update adds the first Raid Boss to the game, which can be summoned by using slabs at the new Summoning Altar. The update also adds several new items, makes changes to the Pals, improvements to the user interface, and more.

⚡Raid Boss Update Released⚡

Steam version v0.2.0.6 has been released.

(Xbox version v0.2.0.6 will be released when ready. )



▼New Content

・Implemented the first Raid Boss

⤷ You can summon Raid Boss Pals by using slabs at the new Summoning Altar

⤷ Raid Boss Pals summoned by… pic.twitter.com/C2D4Zwtcsp — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) April 4, 2024

Palworld released in Early Access on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on January 19.

