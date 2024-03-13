Summer Game Fest Returns on June 7 - News

/ 244 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Geoff Keighley announced Summer Game Fest will stream live this year on Friday, June 7 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET from the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

The two hour showcase will share "what's next in gaming" and provide "a first look at the most anticipated games."

Public tickets will go on sales on May 7.

🔆🎮🎉



It's officially official: On Friday, June 7 @SummerGameFest streams live from @youtubetheater in LA at 2p PT / 5p ET / 9p GMT.



A two hour showcase of what's next in gaming.



Sign up now at https://t.co/gO9QVWF4nN for event alerts. pic.twitter.com/5UAiehTPNY — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) March 13, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles